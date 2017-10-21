Photo Credit: Flash 90

A “spillover” of four Syrian rockets from the Syrian civil war hit the Israeli side of the Golan Heights early Saturday morning, triggering rocket alerts on the Golan Heights. Five rockets were launched in total. One landed near an Israeli community.

IDF forces then returned fire at 3 Syrian artillery batteries in the Quneitra countryside, causing material damage. The IDF announced Israel won’t accept any breaches of its sovereignty.

Advertisement

The Syrian army’s Command told official news agency SANA that the Israeli “aggression” followed mortar shells that had been shot by terrorists – upon the instructions of “the Israeli entity,” on an area of empty fields “to give the Israeli enemy a pretext to carry out its aggression.”

The Syrian command warned against “dangerous repercussions of such hostile acts, affirming that the Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for the outcomes of that aggression, regardless of the flimsy pretexts which have become divulged and well-known for all.”

The IDF suspects that the Syrian army launched the attack deliberately.