Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police

A delegation of 52 U.S. police officers from 12 states has arrived in Israel as part of the Police Unity Tour, established in 1997 to honor police who fell in the line of duty in the U.S. and Israel.

The officers are here to train in counter terrorism techniques as well as to honor their fallen comrades.

During their visit the officers will be based at the Beit Shemesh Police Academy.

They will attend the annual 9/11 Memorial Service outside Jerusalem, in the Arazim Valley, as their final activity prior to their departure.