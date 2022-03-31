Photo Credit: Tnuva USA

Tnuva, known for its high quality dairy products, has a huge abundance in store for this Pesach. All are under the strict supervision of the Badatz Vaadas Mehadrin, as well as NSK for cheese slices.

This Pesach, enjoy Edam, Muenster and Swiss cheese slices, also in light versions; creamy rich cheese spreads, Feta cheese and Mediterranean Labaneh, as well as puddings and YOLO milk desserts.

Tnuva’s Quark Creamy Soft Cheese, under the supervision of the Badatz Eidah Hachareidis, is perfect for a variety of uses that you never believed possible for Pesach: cheesecake, vegetable dips, pancakes, casseroles, and more. And with the low-fat options, you can even reduce your calorie intake.

Tnuva USA President and CEO Yoram Behiri is especially proud of Tnuva’s Pesach product lineup. “This year, as the community at large looks forward to celebrating the Festival of our Freedom together with family, we at Tnuva are delighted to add to the celebration with a wide variety of quality dairy.”

Check out the Tnuvausa website for an all-new Pesach recipe lineup, featuring a treasure trove of new ideas that will help you make this Pesach delicious and healthy at https://tnuvausa.com/tnuva-pesach/