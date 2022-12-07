Photo Credit: Tnuva

First, it was a recall of Sunfrost green beans, after a snake’s head was found in the frozen bean product.

Then, it was a recall of 2-liter 3 percent Tnuva milk because the wrong date was printed on the product.

Advertisement



Now it’s fish.

Tnuva announced Wednesday it has issued a recall for “Frozen Argentinian Marloza Filet” due to the discovery of a sea-based parasite (Anisakiasis) in a small number of packages of the product.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Anisakiasis is a parasitic disease caused by the ingestion of larvae of several species of ascaridoid nematodes (roundworms), which are sometimes called “herringworm”, “codworm”, or “sealworm”, in undercooked marine fish.

The worms can invade the stomach wall or intestine of humans. “In some cases, this infection is treated by removal of the larvae via endoscopy or surgery,” according to the CDC.

“In order to avoid a possible health risk, anyone in possession of [the product] is requested to refrain from consuming it and to throw the product away,” the company said.

Customers are invited to contact the consumer hotline at 1-800-300-220 for credit vouchers.

Those products that do not have the following dates and “the rest of the Tnuva fish products are safe to use,” the statement added.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to work to ensure the quality and integrity of our products.”

Following are the products affected by the recall:

Frozen Argentinian Marloza Filet

Barcode: 7290000658926

Last date for marketing: 02/28/2023

Production: 03/22 – all packages

Shipment number: 5349-0058.2-2022

Shipment number: 5349-0058.1-2022

Country of manufacture: Argentina

Kosher supervision of Beit Yosef and the Israeli Rabbinate.

Last date for marketing: 03/31/2023

Production: 04/22

Packing date 11/15/2022

Shipment number: 5349-0058.3-2022

Country of manufacture: Argentina

Kosher supervision of Beit Yosef and the Israeli Rabbinate.