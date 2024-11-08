Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We have entered Mar Cheshvan, the month called ‘mar-bitter’ because we are lacking the joy of our holidays. It is up to us to take the simcha we have felt celebrating as we sit around our Yom Tov tables, and make it real all year.

There are countless broken hearts, broken families, and broken bodies who have found it difficult to dance on Simchas Torah. Chairs were glaringly empty. We could never forget the tragic brutality of that dark day. Since that Simchas Torah massacre we have seen too many beautiful faces lost in the battle to defend our right to exist. And yet, the day brought circles of connection and joy. Somehow, darkness and light made peace for the day.

Advertisement





The question is what now? Is it possible to continue the balance between darkness and light?

I believe that if we take just one life lesson from this tragedy we have the ability to infuse purpose into the pain. We can see glimmers of light that shine through the shards of glass that cut into the very heart of our nation.

This past summer I had the great privilege of visiting my children in Yerushalayim.

While I was there, Petty officer 1st Class Dovid Moshe Ben Shitrit, hy”d, was killed on his navy patrol boat. His sister, Odeya, spoke at his levaya. Her message touched me deeply.

“I’m trying to find the right words. I can’t digest it. Before he fell we fought. He was 3 years younger than me. But we were not the best of friends.

I will never be able to hug my brother again and tell him that I’m sorry. If there are siblings who are listening to this, they should know that family is everything. We are in such a crazy reality. You can’t know who may walk out the door and never come back.

Hold onto your family so there won’t be any regret. I will never be able to hug my brother again.”

This young soldier left this world without ever hearing the words ‘I’m sorry’ from his sister. And now she remains with shattered dreams and a lifetime of regret. ‘If only!’ If only we would have made the call. If only we would never have said those words. If only we had not sent that text.

My dear friends, it is not only in Israel that this message is true. Each and every one of us must wake up each day knowing that life is a gift. Our time here is temporary. Our mission is to be a mevakesh shalom. To be a seeker of peace.

To be a mevakesh shalom means that I recognize how the little moments count. The smile. The hug. The patience to listen. The ability to see the sadness clouding someone’s eyes.

Seeking peace means that even if we do not think the same, we are both on the same team and treat one another with respect. It is not only about our words, but our tone, our pitch, our ability to look away when we are frustrated.

Family goes beyond those we know and are comfortable with. We are the family of Klal Yisrael. We are mishpacha.

On Simchas Torah we dance in a circle. Everyone is of equal distance.

Let us continue our circle of light. Let us create connection. Let us live with love and forgiveness.

Let us remember the words of Odeya Bat Shitrit. Hold onto your family.

Hold onto Am Yisrael.

Share this article on WhatsApp: