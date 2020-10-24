In light of yet another Arab League country (Sudan) making peace and normalizing relations with Israel, MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) called on the Israeli-Arab MKs in the Knesset to also normalize relations with Israel. He called on the Israeli-Arab MKs to recognize Israel, to make peace with Israel, and to normalize relations with Israel.
מברך על הנורמליזציה עם סודאן.
התפתחות הסטורית לטובת אזרחי ישראל כולם.
קורא לחברי הרשימה המשותפת:
אחרי האמירויות, בחריין וסודאן אנא הכריזו גם אתם:
כן להכרה במדינת ישראל.
כן לשלום עם ישראל.
כן לנורמליזציה עם ישראל.
אל תשארו האחרונים .
— צבי האוזר (@ZviHauser) October 24, 2020