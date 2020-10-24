Photo Credit: @ZviHauser

In light of yet another Arab League country (Sudan) making peace and normalizing relations with Israel, MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) called on the Israeli-Arab MKs in the Knesset to also normalize relations with Israel. He called on the Israeli-Arab MKs to recognize Israel, to make peace with Israel, and to normalize relations with Israel.

