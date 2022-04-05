<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nUYt6KicmU8?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Chaya Malka Abramson, author of Who By Fire, shares her story of how she was caught in a horrific house fire that burned over 85% of her body, as she repeatedly went back into her burning apartment to save her three children and her grandmother. Rebbetzin Chaya Malka turned tragedy into triumph by starting the Chaya Malka Burn Foundation, which provides burn patients with support and wide-range tools for healing. For more information on the foundation, please visit http://cmburnfoundation.com/

In a burn emergency, you can call the Chaya Malka Burn Foundation Hotline at +972 587 627 954 (Israel phone number.)