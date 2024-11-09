Photo Credit: European Jewish Congress / YouTube

The European Jewish Congress is launching an innovative series of online educational videos as part of a European Union-funded project aimed at educating young people about the diversity of Jewish life, culture, and traditions, as well as raising awareness of the dangers of antisemitism, among other themes.



Entitled “Glad You Asked”, the series of ten short cartoons specifically targets young people on the social media platforms they use. The videos cover key aspects of Jewish identity, such as Shabbat and Jewish festivals, while also addressing issues like antisemitism, the Holocaust, and Jewish history.

Share this article on WhatsApp: