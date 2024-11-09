Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Dutch Parliamentarian Geert Wilders expressed fresh outrage Saturday night when he learned that Amsterdam police arrested no one during Thursday’s pogrom, in which pro-terror Muslims hunted down and attacked Israeli Jewish fans who came to support their soccer team.

“I am speechless. Amsterdam Police just confirmed that NO ONE has been arrested during the Islamic Jewhunt in Amsterdam Thursday night. All arrests have been made before and during the soccer match and NOT during the pogrom,” Wilders reported Saturday night on the X social media platform.

Some 3,000 Israeli fans attended the game played by Maccabi Tel Aviv and Amsterdam’s Ajax team on Thursday night. Various media reported that 62 people were arrested that night; just eight adults and two minors were detained.

Police apparently made arrests before the match, when clashes resulted in injuries to the Israeli fans. But no arrests were made after the game, when gangs of antisemitic thugs took control of the streets and began hunting Jews shortly after midnight local time.

Footage posted to social media showed the Israelis being violently attacked, kicked, stabbed and even run over by cars. In one case, an Israeli fan was thrown into a canal and forced to say “Free Palestine” until he was released.

At least five Israelis were hospitalized.

Amsterdam has banned demonstrations for three days — Friday through Sunday — with Mayor Femke Halsema calling the thugs “antisemitic hit-and-run squads”.

Halsema noted that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans had been “attacked, abused and pelted with fireworks” around the capital city, but claimed that riot police intervened to protect them and escort them to hotels, Reuters reported.

Footage of Israelis being hunted and attacked by the antisemitic gangs, with nary a police officer in sight, show there wasn’t much “intervention”, if any.

Worse, local authorities blatantly ignored warnings they received ahead of the event from Israeli intelligence authorities.

Israel Warned Dutch Police about the Amsterdam Pogrom but Was Ignored

Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency and the Prime Minister’s Office forwarded to Dutch security authorities three separate alerts received by the Ministry of Diaspora’s control center for combating antisemitism shortly after 5 pm Thursday Amsterdam time. The ministry was subsequently informed the same night that one targeted individual, an Israeli Border Police officer, had been briefed, and that Amsterdam police were preparing in response to the warnings.

So where were Amsterdam police?

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana both flew to Amsterdam to meet with Wilders and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stayed in Israel to run the foreign ministry’s command center dealing with the crisis.

Israel sent planes to Amsterdam to bring home its besieged citizens, receiving permission from the nation’s rabbis to fly the aircraft on the Sabbath to carry out the evacuation.

Doctors from Magen David Adom’s (MDA) international unit in Europe, together with volunteers from the Jewish community, transported the injured in vehicles from the hotel to the airport in Amsterdam, where they met the paramedics who arrived on a special EL AL rescue flight. The medics were sent to provide care and support to the injured during the flight home to Israel.

MDA paramedics, Yonat Daskal Dagan, Issachar Weiss, Ofir Shaish and Israel Weingarten, said they saw “hundreds of Israelis”, including around 10 with various injuries and bruises. The victims, men between the ages of 20 and 70, suffered injuries to the head and limbs.

The medical teams are expected to return to Amsterdam and conduct inspections at hotels where other Israelis are staying, in order to ensure assistance and support if necessary, MDA confirmed.

