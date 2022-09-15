Photo Credit: IDF

Seven chiefs of staff and 22 military delegations from around the world are in Israel this week for the first-ever International Operational Innovation Conference (IMIC 2022).

President Isaac Herzog hosted MOD Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla, Chiefs of Staff and other commanders from around the world as part of the event.

Delegations participating in the conference include those from the United States, Germany, Netherlands, Greece, Cyprus, United Kingdom, Finland, NATO, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Italy, France, Canada, Australia, Czech Republic, India and Morocco.

Some 200 senior commanders from militaries around the world are attending the conference.

For the first time ever, the Inspector General of the Moroccan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Belkhir El Farouk, was welcomed to the Jewish State as part of the conference.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi led an honor guard to green El Farouk upon his arrival. Morocco is a signatory to the historic Abraham Accords.

The Gaza Post declared in a tweet that El Farouk’s participation in the conference was “shameful.”

Kochavi also met with US Chairman of the Joint Staff General Mark Milley on the sidelines of the event as well.