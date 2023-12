Photo Credit: Screenshot

During an IDF police action against terrorists in Jenin, the Palestinian Authority, this week, this nice soldier turned on the PA system of a mosque at the center of town and shared with the faithful a joyous recitation of the Shema Israel.

Since the war began, it was discovered that numerous mosques were used for terror attacks and storing weapons.

Unfortunately, the IDF removed the reservists involved in the video from combat service.