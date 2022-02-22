<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/80qyYtaZX04?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Pnei Kedem Farm was established 4 years ago by Gabriel and Shira Reiss. The farm is located outside the community of Pnei Kedem in eastern Gush Etzion Strategically located between Ein Gedi and Hebron.

Our main goal is protecting State land that stretches all the way to the Dead Sea. It is obvious to us that if we are not here we will simply lose all of this land.

When we go out to pasture every day we show that we belong to this area. We are staking a claim on this land in the name of the Nation of Israel.

Our presence in the region increases security and allows people from the community and surrounding areas to wander safely.

We struggle every day with many challenges including security issues and extreme weather conditions.

We are asking for your help to improve security and push the farm one more step forward.

Our presence is crucial! Our security is crucial. We must support the Pnei Kedem Farm!

