Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

U2 lead singer Bono on Sunday mourned on stage in Las Vegas the hundreds of Israeli youths who had been murdered the day before by Hamas at the Supernova nature party near the Gaza Strip.

Bono told the crowd: “We sing for our brothers and sisters, who they themselves were singing at the Supernova Sukkot festival in Israel. We sing for those. Our people. Our kind of people. Music people, playful, experimental people. Our kind of people. We sing for them.”

An estimated 3,000 young Israelis spent Shabbat Simchat Torah singing and dancing until they were surrounded by predatory human animals who circled them and fired into the crowd. At last count, 240 young men and women perished there.