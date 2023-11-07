Photo Credit: Screenshot

Thousands of north-Gaza residents are fleeing south to escape the Israeli assault on Gaza City, as instructed by the IDF. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s office, while in the past, the humanitarian corridors came under attack from Hamas who were shooting their civilians to force them to stay and serve as human shields, on Tuesday, IDF tanks are protecting the procession, taking out the Hamas threats.

The term Nakba, “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the mass escape of Arabs from the new state of Israel in 1948.