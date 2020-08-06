Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Jerusalem’s police on Wednesday night arrested two Arabs on suspicion that they tore down and vandalized an Israeli flag that was placed on a monument for paratroopers’ who fell during the 1967 Six-Day War in the city.

The Israeli police launched an investigation after police officers on patrol in the area noticed the Israeli flag torn and apparently vandalized.

After several investigative actions, police investigators were able to identify two suspects in the act, residents of eastern Jerusalem aged 17 and 18.

They were questioned on suspicion that they vandalized an emblem of the state and committed offenses motivated by racism.

The suspects were brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court for an extension of their detention on Thursday.

This monument has been vandalized by Arabs in the past.

On Wednesday, an Arab suspect was arrested after vandalizing a monument in the Old City in memory of a civilian killed in a terror attack.

“This is the second time in just two days that the police have located monuments in the city that have been vandalized, and have used all means at their disposal to identify the perpetrators and bring them in for questioning in order to exhaust the full severity of the law,” the police stated.