Photo Credit: Help Asheville Bears' Facebook page

I’m a registered Democrat and will most likely vote for Joe Biden in November, unless he does something really embarrassing in the debates. But even I must admit that I admire this anonymous Trump supporter, who put a President Trump campaign sticker on the tracking collar of a bear in North Asheville, NC.

A group calling itself Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which works to crack down on bear abuse, earlier this week offered a $5,000 reward for information about how the sticker ended up on the bear’s collar. They were obviously very upset, and posted on their Facebook page: “Bears are NOT Billboards.”

Advertisement



I completely understand the group’s rage, especially since they say this was the second time a bear was found with a political sticker in Asheville in a year. At the same time, I can’t help but admire this person who is so serious about his political convictions, he is prepared to put a Trump campaign sticker on a bear!

From the picture it’s quite clear this is not some cub the Trump guy picked on. He or she went up to a real-life bear, did whatever they had to do to avoid being mauled, and put on the sticker. And if you think this was just a baby bear, there’s always the possibility Mama bear is not far behind.

I’ve been a registered Democrat for many years, and I can tell you without hesitation: I would never put a Joe Biden sticker on a bear. Heck, I wouldn’t have put an Obama sticker, or a Clinton (either one) sticker, or even a JFK sticker on a bear.

Look at another post from the HAB Facebook page, showing what a mama bear is doing to two poor doggies in someone’s back yard. And they were not even Trump supporters!

According to TV station WYFF, the person responsible for putting the Trump 2020 sticker on the Asheville bear has come forward on Wednesday and apologized for their actions. The HAB group said this person promised not to have any contact with any bears in the future.

I don’t know about that. If I was advising the North Asheville bears, I would urge them to take out a restraining order.