Photo Credit: Yehonatan Valtser/TPS

Two Israeli citizens — a father and daughter — were killed and three more were injured Wednesday night in a hit-and-run traffic incident in England, police said.

All the dead and injured were from the same family.

Although some of the details are still missing, Kent police said the family was standing outside a five-story parking lot on Leopold Street in the seaside resort of Ramsgate when they were struck by the vehicle.

The driver fled and remains at large.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry received the report about the incident on Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson.

“In the accident, a father and daughter, residents of Rosh Pina, were killed, and the daughter’s partner and their two children were injured and taken to local hospitals to receive medical treatment,” the ministry said.

“From the moment of receiving the news, the Department for Israelis Abroad in the MFA has been in constant contact with the family in Israel and is helping them during this difficult time.

“At the same time, the Israeli Consul in London is in contact with the victims’ family members within the UK and is helping them as much as possible,” the ministry added.