Ahead of the Hanukkah holiday, data from the Population and Immigration Authority show that 43,002 first names of residents in Israel are related to the holiday.

The most common name associated with Hanukkah is Or – 38,707.

In second place is the name Tzur – 2,307.

In third place is the name Maoz – 1,098.

After them are ranked the names Ness – 441, Leviva – 405, Hanukkah – 186, Menorah – 53, Ner – 38, Lapid – 22, Avuka – 8, Gevora – 4, Shemen – 2, etc. – 1.

No one is named Sufganiya.

