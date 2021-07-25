Photo Credit: Pixabay

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced today (Sunday) that he has decided to appoint Amir Haik as Israel’s first ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Haik currently serves as the president of the Israel Hotels Association as well as the chairman of the ELA recycling corporation.

Haik will replace diplomat Eitan Na’a, who has served as interim commissioner in Abu Dhabi for the past six months. In the past, Haik served as the director-general of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and as the director-general of the manufacturers association.

Advertisement



Foreign Minister Yair Lapid: “Amir Haik is rich in experience and knowledge in the fields of economics and tourism. He is the right man to establish the bridge between Israel and the Emirates. After the opening of the embassy, it was time to appoint the first ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.”

Amir Haik: “I thank the Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, for his trust. It is a great honor for me to be the first ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and to represent the State of Israel. The UAE offers an entire world of shared economic opportunities, represents an important and exciting assignment, and we have a lot of work ahead of us. I have no doubt that I will have the full cooperation of all government ministries and together we will succeed in favor of the political and economic cooperation of the two nations.”