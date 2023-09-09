Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have landed in Larnaca, Cyprus, and were welcomed by Cypriot Defense Minister Michalis Giorgallas and Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik. Sept. 3, 2023

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has returned home after a brief overnight stay at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The prime minister’s wife began to feel unwell during the couple’s official two-day visit to Cyprus that began on September 3. Her specific symptoms were not made available.

Advertisement


She went to the hospital on Thursday and was admitted after a consultation with Professor Alon Pikarsky, head of the hospital’s surgical department, for “monitoring and treatment with fluids,” according to a statement on behalf of the family.

Netanyahu was released Friday “after everything was found to be in order.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article15 US Senators Oppose Israel’s Visa Waiver Entry, Cite ‘Discrimination Against Palestinian Americans’
Next articleIsraeli Security Reserve Officers Denounce Former Mossad Director’s ‘Pitiful, Baseless Claim’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR