Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has returned home after a brief overnight stay at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The prime minister’s wife began to feel unwell during the couple’s official two-day visit to Cyprus that began on September 3. Her specific symptoms were not made available.

Advertisement





She went to the hospital on Thursday and was admitted after a consultation with Professor Alon Pikarsky, head of the hospital’s surgical department, for “monitoring and treatment with fluids,” according to a statement on behalf of the family.

Netanyahu was released Friday “after everything was found to be in order.”