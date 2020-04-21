Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has provided Israel with an unexpected benefit in Lebanon, according to a report by a Middle Eastern defense analyst.

Lebanese citizens are staying indoors in accordance with government self-isolation restrictions, as have been Israelis, Americans and others around the world. As a result, the streets of Beirut are empty, providing a “great opportunity for the Israel Air Force to watch every movement of Hezbollah terrorists at night,” according to journalist Babak Taghvaee.

#BREAKING: Heron TP MALE Surveillance drone of #Israel Air Force is now monitoring streets of #Beirut. Self-Isolation & confinement of people in #Lebanon has provided great opportunity for #Israel Air Force to watch every movement of #Hezbollah terrorists at night since last week pic.twitter.com/ONSmnApe1B — Babak Taghvaee (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) April 12, 2020

The IAF has been using the acclaimed Heron TP Surveillance drone to monitor the streets of Beirut, Taghvaee reported.

There has been no confirmation from the IDF.

Where is Hezbollah?

Iran’s military proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, dominates the al-Dahiyeh district, a Shi’ite-controlled group of suburbs in southern Beirut.

Dahiyeh is home to about half a million inhabitants who live in a group of rural neighborhoods which used to be agricultural villages.

The so-called “Palestinian refugee camps” of Buraj al-Barajne and Shatila are also located in Dahiyeh as well.