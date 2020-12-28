Photo Credit: Israel Tax Authority

An Israeli resident of the Arab town of Jisr az-Zarqa who returned from Dubai was detained at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday when he passed through the customs’ green lane without declaring an iPhone 12 Pro plated with 24-karat gold and a stone-set watch he bought in the Gulf state.

He was caught during a routine inspection carried out by Ben Gurion Airport customs inspectors for passengers returning from abroad.

The incident was transferred for the care of the relevant authorities.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a very popular destination for Israeli tourists, with some 4,000 Israelis traveling to the Gulf country on a daily basis, especially from the Arab sector.