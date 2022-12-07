Photo Credit: Pixabay

Do you love coffee? If you do, you join millions of Israelis who spend some of their most relaxing moments savoring a warm cup of Joe.

You may also be interested to know the World of Coffee Expo will be held in Dubai next month, home to 615 coffee trading companies, according to a report by the Business Registration and Licensing sector in Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

There was a 148 percent year-on-year increase in licenses issued in 2021, according to the report.

Interview with Khalid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of the Specialty Coffee Association UAE Chapter on the upcoming World of Coffee #Dubai 2023 exhibition pic.twitter.com/7cc40EBRBg — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 6, 2022

Coffee farmers and traders, brewers, distributors, coffee shop owners, enthusiasts, industry leaders and experts are set to gather at the three-day event, which will run from January 11 to 13, 2023.

More than 1,000 local, regional, and international brands from more than 30 countries are preparing to present their best black stuff at the event, which is organized by DXB Live and the World Coffee Association.

“We are delighted to witness an increase in the number of participants for the second edition of World of Coffee Dubai, enhancing the diversity of offerings for our visitors,” Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President, DXB LIVE, said.

“We anticipate the number of visitors to double during this year’s edition, welcoming coffee enthusiasts, specialists, and experts worldwide to network and share their knowledge and expertise on coffee trade and preparation.”

The exhibition saw more than 6,000 trade visitors in 2021.

A study by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce showed retail coffee sales in the United Arab Emirates alone reached more than $980 million between 2015 and 2020, with the volume reaching 28,400 tons.