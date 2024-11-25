Photo Credit: Courtesy

JewishPress.com brings you the funeral for Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, hy”d, which is taking place in Kfar Chabad immediately following the transfer of the rabbi’s body from the United Arab Emirates, where he was kidnapped and murdered by a terror squad last Thursday.



Three Uzbek nationals were arrested in a third country, where they had fled following their abduction and murder of the rabbi, and were extradited to the UAE for investigation and prosecution. Rabbi Kogan founded and managed a kosher supermarket in the Gulf nation, in addition to serving as an aide to UAE Chief Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Duchman.

The rabbi, a dual Israeli-Moldavan citizen who served in the IDF, is being laid to rest in Jerusalem.

May his memory be a blessing and his blood be avenged.

