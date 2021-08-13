Photo Credit: Pierre Terdjman / Flash90

The Ministry of Environmental Protection transferred payment demands amounting to NIS 48 million ($15 million) to nine soft drink companies, for non-compliance with regulations under Israel’s bottle deposit law.

The ministry also transferred payment demands to four additional companies, amounting to NIS 1.5 million, for non-compliance with the collection targets for small beverage containers.

Tamar Zandberg said “The manufacturers and importers of the beverage containers must bear full responsibility for their collection, transfer for recycling, and return of the deposit to the public by law. The Ministry of Environmental Protection works for the welfare of the public and the preservation of the environment, and therefore will not allow companies to act in violation of the law”

Zandberg further pledged to make sure that whenever a company fails to comply with the law it will be fined.

In addition, the Ministry of Environmental Protection held meetings with the manufacturers and importers of beverage bottles, the Association of Manufacturers, Businesses and Retailers and the Association of Chambers of Commerce as well as with businesses and retailers, in preparation for the application of the Deposit Law on Large Beverage Containers on December 1, 2021.

The Beverage Containers Deposit Law stipulates the obligation of beverage manufacturers and importers to collect and recycle empty beverage containers with a volume of up to 1.5 liters. The obligation in the Deposit Act is imposed on manufacturers and importers directly. They are also required to pay a deposit and collection obligation, a duty to mark beverage containers, and a ban on the sale of unmarked beverage containers.

The law also specifies the obligations of businesses selling beverages, including the prohibition of the sale of unmarked beverage containers, the obligation to collect a deposit from consumers, the receipt of empty beverage containers, and the return of a deposit to the consumer.

On this matter, Tamar Zandberg said, “The law will enter into force as planned. The debate about its necessity is behind us, and now we must prepare for its entry. We will assist all parties as much as possible to meet the requirements of the law.”

Zanberg said that the goal is to do this in the smoothest and best way. This is so that the Deposit Act be implemented in the most correct way. So she called on all parties to act together to achieve the goals.