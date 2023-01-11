Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

The Accountant General of Israel’s Ministry of Finance, Yaheli Rotenberg Tuesday completed the issuance of a 10-year dollar-denominated green bond in the amount of 2 billion USD at a margin of 95 basis points above the US government bond yield for a similar term.

A green bond enables investors in the capital market to be connected to the government’s sustainability and environmental goals and to help promote these goals. The green bond was issued following the publication of the green framework document, which was drafted in accordance with accepted international principles. The green framework mapped government projects that make a significant contribution to the environmental goals of the State of Israel, similar to the criteria specified in the European taxonomy and the draft Israeli taxonomy. In a financial context, a taxonomy is a document that classifies economic activities according to their impact on the environment, according to clear and measurable technical criteria.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, “The execution of the IPO strengthens the actions taken by the government to promote the State of Israel and the welfare of its citizens. The broad participation of the world’s largest entities in the IPO shows the great confidence of investors in the State of Israel and the solidity of the Israeli economy and obliges us to continue with a responsible policy that will advance Israel’s economy Go ahead. With God’s help, we will continue to work to promote Israel’s economy and preserve ties with international investors.”