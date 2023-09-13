Photo Credit: Pixabay / lukgehr

A government watchdog agency has ordered Apple to withdraw its iPhone 12 from the market in France.

The iPhone 12 came out in 2020.

The National Frequency Agency (ANFR) said levels of electromagnetic radiation emitted by the phone are too high, US-based ABC News reported.

The agency recently checked 141 cell phones, including the iPhone 12, for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.

According to its statement, the agency found the iPhone 12 emitted 5.74 watts per kilogram of electromagnetic energy absorption when testing the device in a hand or pocket. The iPhone 12 met the European Union standard when kept in a jacket or bag – but not in a hand.

The European Union standard is four watts per kilogram.

Apple disputes the findings and contends its phone complies with all regulations governing radiation.

The agency is tasked with supervising radio-electric frequencies and public exposure to electromagnetic radiation.

Apple was ordered in a statement by the agency to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for the phones already in use and warned that if the corrective updates are ineffective, the company will “have to recall” the phones already sold.