Photo Credit: Spokesperson's Office, Israel Police

Israeli security personnel foiled what could have been a deadly stabbing attack by a Gaza terrorist on Wednesday at the Savidor Central train station in Tel Aviv.

A 35-year-old resident of the Gaza town of Jabalya who had a work permit enabling him to enter and work in Israel, was caught carrying an 11-inch (30 centimeter) butcher’s knife hidden in his bag.

Israel Railway security personnel caught the would-be attacker when the knife was picked up by the X-ray scanner at the entrance to the train station.

The terrorist tried to hide the knife by rolling it up inside some clothing in his bag, but the scanner spotted it nevertheless.

Police officers from the Lev Tel Aviv police station were summoned to the scene and arrested the terrorist and brought him to the police station for questioning.