The IDF allegedly fired missiles Friday night at military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Syrian military.

State-run media claimed Syrian air defense system intercepted the missiles and that there was property damage but no injuries.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the strike was aimed at a military facility near Damascus International Airport, and in the southwest area around the capital.

Israel has allegedly carried out at least 26 air strikes against pro-Iranian military sites in Syria since January 1, with the most recent of those having been carried out on September 17, Xinhua news agency reported.

