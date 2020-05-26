Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Israel and India have joined forces to develop a test that would detect Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients within minutes, enabling an easier routine while living with the pandemic which has affected over five million people in 213 countries.

The DRDO, the Research and Development wing of India’s Ministry of Defense, India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the head of Israel’s Directorate of R&D at Israel’s Ministry of Defense Dr. Dani Gold, Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka and India’s Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla discussed high-level scientific cooperation between India and Israel to address COVID19.

The Israeli and Indian officials discussed joint R&D for rapid diagnosis based on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, to “enable a rapid return to routine.”

Hours, and at times, days are required to receive the results of COVID-19 tests, leaving the potential patients in lockdown until the results are available.

The objective of the tests with immediate results is to enable people “to go back to their routine as much as possible considering coronavirus will be with us for a while,” Israel Embassy in India spokeswoman Avigail Spira said.

“This is part of the vision of the Prime Minister of Israel and the Office of the Prime Minister of India for wide-ranging scientific cooperation between India and Israel,” Israel’s Embassy in India stated Monday.