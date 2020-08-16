Photo Credit: Flash90

Israel on Sunday partially reopened its skies to incoming and outgoing flights, following months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a plan published by the Israeli government last week, those entering Israel from “green countries” will no longer be required to quarantine upon entry. Israelis will be permitted to fly to Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia, but will need to be tested for COVID-19 before flying and will have to remain in quarantine upon arrival until the test results are received, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Israelis and foreign residents will be allowed to arrive in Israel without the need to quarantine from Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Rwanda, Slovenia and the United Kingdom. However, entry to these countries will not be allowed with an Israeli passport.

In accordance with the plan, the list of countries accepting Israelis will be updated every two weeks. In addition, passengers from Israel must fill out a health declaration and details both on departure and return to Israel.