Photo Credit: Spokesman

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement on health cooperation, the latest in a series of agreements between the two countries that recently signed a peace agreement.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein signed for Israel and the UAE was represented by the head of the Health Authority Yusuf Muhammad Elsarkel in the presence of UAE Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais.

Advertisement



The two countries agreed to promote cooperation on health issues, including a common fight against global epidemics, cybersecurity and data protection, medical education, digital health, artificial intelligence, innovation, technology integration, and personalized medicine.

In addition, there will be an exchange of expert visits between the countries, and large-scale economic and health projects. The parties will also encourage the development of direct links between health and medical institutions.

Edelstein stated that the agreement will “strengthen Israel’s health system. We have something to contribute and also to receive. This is one of the most important collaborations.”

“In the coming years, the cooperation will bear fruit for the citizens of Israel in the best possible way,” he said.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated the agreement is “another important step in advancing the peace agreements between the two countries and in tackling the Corona crisis.”