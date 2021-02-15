Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) bombed targets in the vicinity of Damascus early Monday morning, according to a Syrian state media report. The IDF has not responded to the report, and typically doesn’t.

SANA news reported that the Syrian Army’s air defenses responded to an Israeli missile attack on the vicinity of Damascus, claiming it intercepted “most of the enemy missiles.”

A military source told SANA that the attack came from the direction of the Golan, “targeting some targets in the vicinity of Damascus.”

Iran routinely attempts to deliver advanced arm to its proxy army, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization with advanced weapons, as well as attempting to move weapons closer to Israel’s border on the Golan. Israel has exposed and thwarted multiple attempts by Iran to transfer game-changing weapons to Hezbollah, including by air shipments from Iran, through Damascus Airport.

Israel has significantly stepped up its strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria in recent weeks.

The IAF reportedly carried out a strike against an Iranian arms convoy in Iraq in broad daylight on Thursday.

In general, Iran and Hezbollah’s military build-up in Syria remains a red line for Israel. The IAF has carried out thousands of attacks to thwart the Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly declared that they will not tolerate an Iranian threat on its northern border with Syria and will take all necessary measures to ensure that such a menace does not emerge.