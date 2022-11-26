Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
An IEC worker technician repairing a fault in the Israeli electricity network. August 29, 2020

Israel’s Public Utilities Authority announced this week that electricity rates are slated to rise 8.2 percent in January 2023, Globes reported.

Because electricity is used to produce water, it is also likely that Israelis will pay more for water in 2023 as well.

In fact, according to Globes, water rates are expected to rise 3.5 percent in January — but they may rise even higher.

The rates for electricity have already risen twice so far this year, 5.7 percent in January 2022 and 8.6 percent this past August.

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed during his campaign to freeze utility, fuel and municipal taxes, saying he would subsidize the rising costs instead from Israel’s fiscal surplus.

