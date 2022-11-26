Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

Israel Railways reported Saturday evening that a system-wide malfunction forced cancellation of train service nationwide.

A signal failure was caused intermittent failure of the central signaling computer — but it is unclear what caused the problem.

Advertisement



“We recommend the public use alternative public transportation,” Israel Railways wrote in a statement, adding, “Free shuttles will be operating as much as possible.”

Railway engineers were working with signaling experts from around the world to locate the fault and repair it as soon as possible.

At present, “the estimates are that this is not a cyber attack,” Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The signaling system manages the movement of the trains on the tracks and ensures the safety of their travels with the use of computers and traffic management software.