Photo Credit: courtesy MDA
MDA drive-in coronavirus testing facility

Italy has acquired Israeli technology to conduct testing for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus using mobile booths, according to a report broadcast on IDF Army Radio.

The technology can be seen in a short video posted on the Twitter social networking site.

According to the report, interest has also been expressed by the United States and several Latin American nations as well.

