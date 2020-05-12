Photo Credit: courtesy MDA

Italy has acquired Israeli technology to conduct testing for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus using mobile booths, according to a report broadcast on IDF Army Radio.

The technology can be seen in a short video posted on the Twitter social networking site.

כך נראה הדוכן של קופ"ח מכבי pic.twitter.com/WnVr0vfyKH — מאיר מרציאנו (@Meir_Marciano) May 12, 2020

According to the report, interest has also been expressed by the United States and several Latin American nations as well.