Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

A wing of the Knesset was closed Wednesday morning after a parliamentary assistant to a Likud Member of Knesset (MK) reported having Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.

A Knesset spokesman stated that the aid went to the Knesset’s clinic and reported not feeling well. A doctor and a nurse examined her and decided to send her to the hospital.

MDA staff in full protective gear were alerted to the scene and evacuated her to the hospital.

“The MK’s office was closed until further notice,” the spokesman stated.

Several MKs are currently in quarantine following their exposure to verified COVID-19 carriers. Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz is combatting the virus.

Israel’s Corona Cabinet is slated to meet on Wednesday to make decisions on the Corona-related restriction, and the country may again face a total lockdown amid August to bring the infection numbers down ahead of the commencement of the school year in September, as the infection the in Israel remains high.

The Ministry of Health updated Wednesday that it registered 1,700 Corona patients in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active patients in the country to 24,866.

355 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of them 104are on life support.

A total of 76,763 cases have been recorded on Israel since the outbreak, the majority of them in the past month.

51,331 of the patients have recovered while 564 have died.

The government aims to bring the number of daily infections to about 100 before September 1.