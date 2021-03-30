Photo Credit: Courtesy, Masterpiece Art Gallery
Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, Senior Rabbi of the UAE sewing the final parchment of the Sefer Torah donated by the Maurice Family to the Jewish Community of the Emirates. (left to right: Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie; Alex Cousens; Mark Maurice)

Senior Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie placed a mezuzah on the front entrance of the new London Gallery Masterpiece Art gallery in Wafi City, Dubai, this week at the opening of the new venue for fine art.

Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, Senior Rabbi of the U.A.E. placing the mezuzah on the front entrance of the
Masterpiece Art gallery in Dubai

During the special “Chanukat HaBayit” ceremony — the Hebrew term for the official opening of a new place of business, synagogue or residence — that was held at the Gallery, the Rabbi also sewed the final parchment of a Sefer Torah donated by the Maurice Family to the Jewish Community of the Emirates.

Masterpiece Art CEO Mark Maurice conducted a tour of the Gallery during the event, which was attended by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mana Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum as well as Rabbi Abadie. Established in 2019, Masterpiece Art gallery has premises in Holland Park, London and Dubai.

The gallery opened with some rare Picasso works in silver and gold.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
