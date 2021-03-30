Photo Credit: Courtesy, Masterpiece Art Gallery

Senior Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie placed a mezuzah on the front entrance of the new London Gallery Masterpiece Art gallery in Wafi City, Dubai, this week at the opening of the new venue for fine art.

During the special “Chanukat HaBayit” ceremony — the Hebrew term for the official opening of a new place of business, synagogue or residence — that was held at the Gallery, the Rabbi also sewed the final parchment of a Sefer Torah donated by the Maurice Family to the Jewish Community of the Emirates.

Masterpiece Art CEO Mark Maurice conducted a tour of the Gallery during the event, which was attended by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mana Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum as well as Rabbi Abadie. Established in 2019, Masterpiece Art gallery has premises in Holland Park, London and Dubai.

The gallery opened with some rare Picasso works in silver and gold.