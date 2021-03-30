Photo Credit: Har Hebron Spokesperson's Office

The “Ad Kan” nonprofit organization, together with Israel’s Hebrew-language Channel 13 television news team has announced another expose, this one describing the silent war being waged by the European Union against the State of Israel using the Palestinian Authority to illegally occupy the land of Judea and Samaria in Area C.

“We want to tell you something that you do not know,” the Ad Kan narrator says in the report. “We are at war.

“In the past year we have infiltrated agents in the Palestinian Authority under false identities and established contacts with EU officials — and what we have discovered is nothing short of shocking.

“Behind the scenes and behind the back of the State of Israel, what we discovered was the European Union’s “Century Project.”

According to the report, the EU has allocated some three billion euros for the construction of a Palestinian state and the construction of its new capital city in Jerusalem. (ed: italics added)

In conversations with senior PA officials and original documents that were unveiled to the architects of the move on the Palestinian Authority and EU sides, the investigators found that the EU is pushing with all its might — all the while knowing this was being done against international law and the Oslo Accords — to build a Palestinian state, all of it behind the back of the State of Israel.

“We have uncovered a well-oiled mechanism in which the European Union secretly provides money, people and planning and legal knowledge to prepare a plan that will isolate Israeli communities in Area C in Judea and Samaria and in Jerusalem, and interrupt a settlement sequence to impose a de facto terrorist state in the heart of Israel,” the Ad Kan representative warns.

“During the activity we discovered that we are already in the middle of the process; about 100 such plans are gaining ground in the field, unhindered, while completely ignoring the law and the Oslo Accords.

“Never before has there been such blatant interference in the internal affairs of any country in the world by the European Union as there has been in ours, whether in funding anti-Israel organizations or in drawing the borders of the Jewish state.”

In the above video (Hebrew language only) the narrator goes on to explain — and to show the documents that prove the claim! — that sources who spoke with the investigative team said the Palestinian Authority government is expected to receive a sum of $952,460 for new Arab construction in the Old City of Jerusalem. The sources also said $778 million is to be invested in the development of areas around Hebron and Bethlehem, and another half a billion dollars ($500 million) earmarked for construction and development in the PA capital city of Ramallah, located in Binyamin section of Samaria.

The sums are to be invested in building that will be carried out in accordance with the EU’s Century Plan.

“This failure (by Israel to end EU interference – ed.) cannot continue, and we will do everything to stop it,” Gilad Ach, CEO of Ad Kan, vowed in the report.