Photo Credit: Yehonatan Valtser / TPS

The results of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus tests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those in close proximity to him were negative, according to a statement issued by the Government Press Office (GPO) on Sunday evening. No one tested positive for the virus.

In accordance with directives from the deputy director-general for security and emergencies at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), routine coronavirus tests were carried out on those in close proximity to Prime Minister Netanyahu, as well as on the prime minister himself. No one tested had showed prior symptoms of the virus.

As of 8:30 pm Sunday evening, there were 218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in the State of Israel, including two people still hospitalized in very serious condition and several who are hospitalized in fair condition. No one has died of the illness in Israel, thank God.