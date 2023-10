Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Reports that an IDF tank has driven over a roadside bomb on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon have been debunked as “fake news.”

In wartime, terrorists often use fake news as a form of psychological warfare to intimidate Israelis.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah claimed responsibility for “an attack on an Israeli radar site” on Mount Dov.