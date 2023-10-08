Photo Credit: Uri Lenz / Flash 90

An Egyptian man opened fire on an Israeli tour bus in the city of Alexandria on Sunday afternoon.

Local media report that as many as three Israelis may have been killed in the attacks.

Advertisement





Israel’s Foreign Ministry it is looking into the reports, which said that the gunman was a police officer.

The attack comes a day after Hamas killed at least 350 Israelis and wounded more than 1,800 in a massive offensive launched from the Gaza Strip, including firing thousands of rockets and sending dozens of terrorists to infiltrate the Jewish state.

In June, an Egyptian officer killed three Israeli soldiers in a terrorist attack along the Sinai border.