Photo Credit: Migdal Oz

Fires broke out near Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion on Tuesday after terrorists threw several Molotov cocktails toward the Israeli community.

Simultaneously with the fires ignited by Arab arsonists near the community of Gvaot only a few minutes drive away, another fire is raged on the outskirts of Kibbutz Migdal Oz due to firebombs thrown by terrorists.

Advertisement



Firefighters from the Judea Regional Station worked to put out the fire in the southern part of Kibbutz Migdal Oz, which borders with the Arab village of Beit Fajr, from where the terrorists apparently arrived.

In the meantime, Gazan terrorists continued to launch incendiary balloons toward southern Israel, after igniting at least 12 fires in southern Israel on Monday with arson balloons.