Photo Credit: Flash90

The Social Media war against public figures on the right and silencing of their voices has expanded. Over the Rosh Hashana holiday, Twitter blocked the accounts of Jewish right-wing activists Baruch Marzel and Benzi Gopstein.

Last month, Facebook blocked the accounts of Baruch Marzel and former MK Dr. Michael Ben-Ari. WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, has also been blocking accounts of Israel right-wing activists.