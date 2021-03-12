Photo Credit: IAI

Israel Aerospace Industries announced on Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates’s weapons-maker EDGE to develop an advanced anti-drone defense system.

The anti-drone system would be “tailored to the UAE market,” with wide-ranging benefits to the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond, the state-owned IAI said in a statement.

Israel and the UAE officially normalized relations on Sept. 15 as part of the Abraham Accords.

The system would include technology such as jamming and cyber-takeover capabilities, in addition to guns, missiles, and electromagnetic and laser devices able to destroy a drone.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has been launching missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia. A drone carrying explosives and a ballistic missile was launched on Monday by the Houthis at Saudi Arabian oil facilities, according to officials.

The UAE is allied with the Saudis and had taken part in the Saudi-led military coalition intervention in Yemen.

According to the UAE Khaleej Times, Boaz Levy, president and CEO of IAI, said: “IAI is proud to join forces with Edge, to provide the UAE and wider region with a unique and advanced solution in what is a key area of expertise for IAI. This MoU serves as a stepping-stone for further business and strategic alliances between our countries and will enhance cooperation for R&D and technological innovation.”

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, Edge, said: “In line with the Abraham Accords and the UAE’s newly-established cooperation with Israel, it is a defining moment for us to join forces with IAI. As Edge invests extensively in autonomous capabilities, our co-development of a counter-UAS will help strengthen our advanced technology portfolio.”