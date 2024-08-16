Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

On Thursday night, in Bedminster, New Jersey, former President Donald Trump launched a coalition to fight antisemitism, responding to recent attacks on members of the Jewish community. Referring to pro-Hamas demonstrators, he said, “They’re going loco,” employing the Spanish term that translates to crazy or unhinged.

The thing is, on September 16, 2020, a Trump Campaign press release already proclaimed launching ‘Jewish Voices for Trump’ “as President Trump Stands with Jewish People in America and Across the World.” Boris Epshteyn, Trump 2020 Strategic Advisor and Co-Chair of Jewish Voices for Trump stated at the time:

Today’s extremist Democrats are electing anti-Semites into Congress and inviting them to speak at their national convention. They are turning their back on our Israeli allies, minimizing the Holocaust, and fermenting anarchy in our streets. In stark contrast to the radical, hateful Democrats, President Trump remains the most ardent champion of the Jewish community and friend to the State of Israel. These are just some of the reasons that Jewish Americans from coast to coast, and those living overseas but voting in America, are eager to re-elect President Trump in November.

That’s November 2020. Back then, the Jewish Voices for Trump coalition was co-chaired by Dr. Miriam Adelson, the late Sheldon Adelson, Wayne Berman, Boris Epshteyn, and Julie Strauss Levin.

The re-invented Jewish Voices for Trump’s website does not list its membership on its website, but new members, possibly from the Trump campaign, have been tweeting their participation:

In any event, the new group’s mission statement reads:

Jewish Voices for Trump is standing up to radical antisemitism, championing Jewish heritage, defending our allies in Israel, and supporting President Trump’s campaign to retake the White House. From peace deals in the Middle East to codifying antisemitism protections into Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, President Trump’s accomplishments for the Jewish community, both at home and abroad, have few parallels. While the world has fallen into chaos with Harris, President Trump’s Abraham Accords chartered new territory in regional stability, not just for Israel, but for the world. With President Trump, we knew we had a White House that stood with Israel and a president who defended the Jewish people. President Trump will restore peace through strength. He will ensure that Israel and the Jewish people have a secure homeland, and finally finish our war on terror. By re-affirming our support for President Trump, Jewish voices across the country are working to deliver President Trump a second term and put a stop to radical antisemitism.

Former President Trump expressed deep concern over the rise in antisemitism across the United States, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began on October 7. In response, he announced the formation of “Jewish Voices for Trump,” a coalition bringing together diverse members of the Jewish community, including thought leaders, business innovators, former government officials, authors, and influencers.

Trump highlighted the coalition’s apprehension regarding the protests occurring on college and university campuses, some of which have escalated into violent confrontations. That’s when he made his “Loco” remark.

Jewish Voices for Trump’s press release declared:

“For those in the Jewish community who feel politically homeless, for those who have been betrayed by the Biden administration’s many flip-flops on the safety and security of the Jewish community and the State of Israel, you do have a home. It’s with the Republican Party, and with President Donald J. Trump,” the release continued. ‘Jewish Voices for Trump’ comes together with one voice, to make sure that President Donald J. Trump becomes the next President of the United States.”

