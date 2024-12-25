Photo Credit: Alex Kolomoisky, KKL-JNF

Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) on Sunday, December 22, officially reopened to the public the Hula Valley nature preserve, some 37 miles north of Lake Kinneret, after a prolonged closure due to security concerns. Covering approximately 6,000 dunams (1,500 acres) of unique ecological habitat, the valley remains one of Israel’s natural treasures and a critical stopover point along the international bird migration route.

Throughout the closure, thousands of cranes continued to arrive as part of their seasonal migration, and now visitors can once again marvel at these majestic birds. Prior to the war, Hula Valley welcomed around 400,000 visitors annually, offering them the chance to observe approximately 500 bird species recorded in the area.

Hula Valley stands as a global success story in ecological restoration, showcasing the harmonious integration of nature conservation, eco-tourism, and agriculture. Between November and March each year, tens of thousands of gray cranes visit the valley, creating a breathtaking spectacle as they fly, feed, and glide gracefully over the water. The cranes, alongside a diverse array of migratory birds and other wildlife, have solidified Hula Valley’s reputation as one of the world’s premier birdwatching destinations, attracting nature lovers, photographers, and bird enthusiasts from across the globe.

As part of the reopening, visitors can now explore a newly renovated visitor center, which features a panoramic rooftop observation deck and an innovative virtual reality (VR) experience. Additionally, guided tours on camouflaged wagons provide an up-close birdwatching adventure. Walking and cycling trails, as well as family-friendly activities, are also available.

For now, security restrictions limit the number of visitors to 200 in open areas, and playground facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Chairwoman of KKL-JNF, emphasized the symbolic significance of the reopening:

“The reopening of Hula Valley is much more than just the return of a nature site—it represents resilience and renewal for the entire northern region. Over the past year, KKL-JNF staff worked tirelessly under fire, confronting devastating wildfires. Now is the time to extend our gratitude to the frontline communities—you are the living shield protecting our nation.

“The valley, which also served as a field hospital for injured wildlife during the conflict, is resuming its activities today. At KKL-JNF, we remain committed to restoring northern communities to an even better state than before. The return of the cranes is a powerful symbol of the strength of Israeli nature and the spirit of its people.”

Entrance to the valley will be available at a symbolic fee of 10 shekels ($2.75) until the end of March, while residents of frontline communities can enter free of charge by presenting an ID card.

In addition to Hula Valley, several other sites in northern Israel are reopening to the public:

Upper Galilee and Golan Heights: Mishmar HaYarden Recreation Area, Jordan River Rafting Recreation Area, Dardara Recreation Area, Mitzpe Ori, Ahim Recreation Area, Avi Vigdar Recreation Area, Tomb of Yonatan Ben Uziel, Naburiya Synagogue, Coexistence Trail, Hananel Camping Park, Meron Recreation Area, Baal Shem Tov Camping Park, Liora Natelson Viewpoint, Ein Marganit Recreation Area, Hatzor Recreation Area, Parod Recreation Area, Baram Scenic Lookout, Katzrin Camping Park, 679th Brigade Fighters Recreation Area, Nafah Camping Park, Palsar 7 Overnight Camping Site, and Orvim Camping Park.

Western Galilee: Noy HaSranim Camping Park, Serach Stream Recreation Area, Adamit Park, Sarakh Recreation Area, Nahal Betzet Nature Reserve, and Leiman Camping Park.

This reopening marks a significant step toward healing, resilience, and the continued preservation of Israel’s rich natural heritage.

