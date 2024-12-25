Photo Credit: KKL-JNF Photo Archive

The Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Archive shares a collection of rare historical photographs showcasing Hanukkah celebrations across Israel.

As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving history, the Archive offers these striking black-and-white images, providing a unique glimpse into the holiday traditions of Jewish communities throughout the Land of Israel in the early 20th century.

Advertisement





Efrat Sinai, Director of Archives at KKL-JNF, shared: “Since its founding, KKL-JNF has been dedicated to documenting the landscapes, people, and significant moments in the history of the Land of Israel. We are honored to share these remarkable photographs, preserved in our archives, with the public, allowing them to connect with an important part of our collective heritage.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: