Photo Credit: KKL-JNF Photo Archive
A young girl lighting the Hanukkah candles with a soldier from the Jewish Brigade, whose members had just liberated Europe at the end of World War II. Jerusalem, 1945.

The Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Archive shares a collection of rare historical photographs showcasing Hanukkah celebrations across Israel.

As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving history, the Archive offers these striking black-and-white images, providing a unique glimpse into the holiday traditions of Jewish communities throughout the Land of Israel in the early 20th century.

Advertisement


Efrat Sinai, Director of Archives at KKL-JNF, shared: “Since its founding, KKL-JNF has been dedicated to documenting the landscapes, people, and significant moments in the history of the Land of Israel. We are honored to share these remarkable photographs, preserved in our archives, with the public, allowing them to connect with an important part of our collective heritage.”

Lighting the Hanukkah candles in Jerusalem, 1950. / KKL-JNF Photo Archive
Preschool children contributing to Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) during Hanukkah candle lighting. Jerusalem, 1957. / Fritz Schlesinger, KKL-JNF Archive
Hanukkah torch-lighting ceremony, 5723 (1962). Jerusalem. / David Hirschfeld, KKL-JNF Archive
Lighting the Menorah during Hanukkah in Jerusalem, 1967. / Martha Haloig, KKL-JNF Photo Archive
Hanukkah candles lit for the first time in Israel by children of the Jewish Yemenite community of Luzim. / KKL-JNF Photo Archive
A Jerusalem girl, representing the young generation of Jewish life in Eretz Israel, lights a Hanukkah Menorah as a symbol of the revival of light. Jerusalem, 1947. / KKL-JNF Photo Archive
Lighting of a torch brought from Modi’in in a race commemorating the Maccabees, on the roof of KKL-JNF’s main office in the National Institutions building. / KKL-JNF Photo Archive
Kindergarten children wearing candle crowns light Hanukkah candles on Mount Carmel and contribute to the building of young Israel through the KKL-JNF Blue Box. Haifa, 1955. / KKL-JNF Photo Archive
The Yemenite community celebrates the lighting of candles with a large handmade Hanukkah menorah. Moshav Eshtaol, 1954. / KKL-JNF Photo Archive

 

 

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE HANUKAH–IN MONSEY
Next articleIran Condemns DM Katz’s ‘Confession’ of Assassinating Haniyeh
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR