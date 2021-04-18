Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

Nearly a third of the 36 political parties running in the upcoming Palestinian Authority elections slated for the end of May have logos that include a map of “Palestine” that erases Israel, Palestinian Media Watch has shown.

PMW noted that the logos being used by the 36 parties in the PA parliamentary elections are a window to aspects of Palestinian ideology and goals. The two dominant political movements, Fatah led by PA head Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas, include the map of “Palestine” that erases Israel.

Fatah’s logo also includes two rifles and a grenade, indicating that the goal of liberation of Palestine through the destruction of Israel will be through military means. The Future party of Muhammad Dahlan — a Fatah breakaway – likewise uses a similar map.

The 11 political parties include Hamas – Jerusalem is Our Promise, The Fatah Movement, The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) -The People’s Pulse, The Future – the party of Muhammad Dahlan, Palestine is for Everyone, Watan, We Shall Return, The Obligation to the Homeland, Homeland’s Awakening, The Commitment and Loyalty Bloc, and Freedom and Dignity.

In the meantime, Israeli forces banned candidates running in the upcoming Palestinian Legislative Council elections from holding a press conference in Jerusalem on Saturday, and detained three of them.

The PA’s official WAFA agency reported that the candidates were scheduled to hold a press conference to affirm the right of the Arabs in Jerusalem to cast their votes in the upcoming elections and the mechanisms needed to do so.