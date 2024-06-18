Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is warning that Iran is trying to introduce its weapons into the Palestinian Authority terror hotbed city of Jenin.

“Iran is trying to introduce weapons into the Jenin area,” Gallant warned Monday during a tour of northern Samaria.

In response to the attempts by Iran to infiltrate and arm the terrorists in Jenin, Gallant said his ministry is “beefing up the standby units with advanced weapons and drones, and establishing intervention teams that will provide an immediate response when necessary.”

Some of the fiercest and most frequent battles carried out by Israeli counter terrorism forces have been fought in Jenin.

One week ago, IDF soldiers under the direction of Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence carried out an hours-long counterterror operation in Kafr Dan, a suburb of Jenin.

The forces encircled a structure used by terrorists in the area. During the hours-long shootout that ensued, Israeli soldiers eliminated four terrorists and wounded others. Simultaneously, an IAF helicopter struck the building used by the terrorists and its surrounds. Three M-16 assault rifles, a pistol and numerous cartridges were recovered, along with a vehicle packed with explosives. The weapons were transferred to security forces, and all Israeli soldiers returned safely to base.

Speaking with Congressional lawmakers in a separate meeting on Monday, Gallant emphasized that Israel is engaged in a war against Iranian proxies, “a war on western civilization.”

It’s a point that has been made repeatedly by Israeli officials to anyone they meet — and most often, to the United States and other foreign heads of state.

“US support in all its forms is critical not only to Israel’s victory, but also to the deterrence of our common enemies across the world,” Gallant told the lawmakers, who were visiting Israel in coordination with the American Israel Education Foundation.

The delegation included Representatives Steny Hoyer, Greg Landsman, Steve Cohen, Jake Ellzey, Randy Feenstra, Glenn Ivey, Lucy Mcbath, Frank Pallone, and Joe Wilson.

